Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Brittany Zimmerman, 24, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped about 6 a.m. Aug. 11 near North 8th and Locust streets, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An air conditioner was reported stolen between 10:50 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 22 from a house in the 500 block of Union Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Justin S. Ingraham, 23, of Denver, was charged two counts of driving under the influence and careless driving after rear-ended a vehicle on the Route 222 on-ramp from Col. Howard Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. July 15, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.27%, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Rudolph Scott Peters, 39, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and a traffic offense after he fell asleep while driving and drifted into a yard in the 1000 block of Main Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Aug. 4, police said.

DUI-RELATED TRAFFIC OFFENSES

EAST EARL TWP.: Sandra Lynn Kauffman, 49, of Narvon, was charged with speeding and driving while her license was suspended relating to driving under the influence after police stopped her for going 13 mph over the limit Aug. 9 in the 4800 block of Division Highway, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CAR THEFT

LITITZ: A 2009 Dodge Challenger, silver with black stripes and an Eagles emblem on the rear window, was reported stolen Aug. 17 from a property in the 200 block of South Broad Street, police said. Its license plate is JVZ-1039. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-626-6393 or email tips@lititzpd.org.

RESISTING ARREST

LITITZ: Stephen Michael Stone, 29, of Lititz, was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness after police responded to domestic disturbance call involving a man with a baseball bat about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 400 block of North Cedar Street, police said. Stone physically resisted arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during his arrest, police said.