Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: William Castillo III, 39, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence Sept.13 after an incident in the 1000 block of Grinnell Avenue, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

DUI, FLEEING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Artemis Dawson, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing police, driving under suspension and traffic violations after he fled from police and led them on a chase when police tried to stop him for traffic violations about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Strasburg Pike, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Joseph Sheesley Jr. 40, of Coatesville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and giving false identification to police after he gave a false name to police and was subsequently found with 30 grams of methamphetamine and $1,120 about 10:40 a.m. Sunday in a car in the parking lot of Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Manheim Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATIONS

MANHEIM TWP.: Luis N. Rodriguez, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with violating the dog law after letting his dog run loose about 8:53 p.m. Thursday near Marshall and Janet avenues, police said. He had been warned previously, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: Tiffanie L. Howard, 40, of East Petersburg, was charged with violating the dog law after letting her dog run loose about 9:12 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 2700 block of Graystone Road, police said. She had previously been warned three times and cited three times, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory A. Sechler, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with violating the dog law after letting his dog run loose about 7:23 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 100 block Evergreen Drive, police said. He had been warned previously, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Jonhairo J. Marine, 27, of Allentown, was charged with the driving under the influence after he was stopped for violating a park ordinance about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 18 at Lancaster Township Community Park, 1201 Millersville Pike, police said. A blood test was positive for THC, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Rene R. Maldonado, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after she was stopped for tailgating about 11:43 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Oregon Pike and appeared to be impaired, police said. Police found marijuana and a vaporizer pen containing THC oil, police said. Maldonado refused testing, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Richard James Bisking, III, 42, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 13, at York Road and Fruitville Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.281%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Daniel J. Vitchers, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after a traffic stop for suspicious activity about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1500 block of Passey Lane, police said.

STOLEN GUN/WEAPONS VIOLATION

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Dajuan Kasser Williams-Banks, 22, and Emory C. Woodyard, 20, both of York, were charged with having concealed weapons without a permit, possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana after they were stopped about 12:45 a.m. Friday at Route 30 East and Oregon Pike for a traffic violation and found with two guns, one of which was stolen from York County, and marijuana, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Karen L. Perez, 44, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after she drove at her neighbor, who was on the sidewalk at Aster Lane and Iris Glen, causing the neighbor to move to avoid being hit, about 7:38 a.m. Sept. 17, police said. It happened after a dispute with the neighbor, police said.

State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

SALISBURY TWP.: Dennis Alenovitz, 54, of Sinking Springs, was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and harassment after damaging a garage door and a floodlight Sept. 15 at a home in the 700 block of Red Hill Road, police said. Damage was estimated at $1,160, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STRASBURG TWP.: Roger Heisey, 56, of the 3700 block of Main Street, Conestoga, was charged with disorderly conduct after he told a man "You are going to die here today" and "I'm going to kill you with one arm" Aug. 25 at the Strasburg Sportsman's Club gun range, 316 Weaver Road, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

FRAUD

STRASBURG: James Wyatt Kauffman, 21, hometown not listed, was charged after an incident Sept. 17 at North Decatur and Main streets, police said.