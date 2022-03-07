Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Two tires of a vehicle in the 300 block of Walnut Street were slashed at 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 28, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRASH

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 53-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after rear-ending his motorcycle into a vehicle in the first block of West Main Street in Salunga at 9:28 p.m. on March 2, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two unidentified men were seen on surveillance footage stealing two bottles of Casamigo Blanco from a Wine and Spirits Shop at 1761 Columbia Avenue at 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A catalytic converter valued at $700 was stolen from a vehicle at Leed Truck Center at 402 South Chiques Road sometime between 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Another catalytic converter, also valued at $700, was damaged, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two unidentified people were seen breaking into a vehicle in the 300 block of Bethel Drive at 1:37 a.m. on March 2, police said. The two fled on foot after being confronted by the vehicle owner, leaving behind the vehicle they arrived in which was later determined to have been stolen from Willow Street, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

ASSAULT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Uniquie Ivette Rodriguez, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and theft of services following a fight at a Wawa at 2132 Lincoln Highway East around 7:15 a.m. on March 4, police said. Rodriguez was arrested at a nearby hotel on several outstanding warrants, police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Krystal Chani Jimenez, 34, of Pocono Summit, and Alison Johnson, 60, of Lancaster, were each charged with retail theft after under-ringing $200 in merchandise at a self-checkout register at a Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East at 4:54 p.m. on March 3, police said.

Manor Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

MANOR TWP.: Fernando Alsbrook, 61, of Manor Township, was charged with indecent exposure after a 10-year-old and other juveniles saw him exposing himself and urinating in a storm drain near a bus stop in the 2700 block of Royal Road around 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

MOUNT JOY: Cody M. Franklin, 26, of Mount Joy, was charged with neglect of animals and cruelty of animals after abandoning a cat in his borough apartment for five days without food or water at 11:01 a.m. on March 3, police said.

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: David P. Gray, 61, of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after touching a person during an altercation at a borough address at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Stacy L. Warner, 45, of Stevens, was charged with theft by deception after using her position as an employee at Petal Perfect at 14 South Tower Road to steal $5,536.12 in flowers in October, police said. Warner only charged herself $1,192.50 for $6,728.62 in flowers and floral arrangements, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MARTIC TWP.: A mailbox in the 200 block of Bethesda Church Road was damaged for unknown reasons sometime between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, police said.

FIRE

MARIETTA: An accidental fire caused $50,000 in property damage to an apartment at Riverside Foundry Apartments on West Market Street at 5:31 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said.

THEFT

STRASBURG TWP.: A Herr Road resident’s check was stolen and used to deposit $21,459.15 into an unidentified bank account at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

MARIETTA: Ronald Allen Griffith, 35, address unknown, was charged with simple assault after attacking a woman during a domestic dispute in the first block of West Market Street at 9:02 p.m. on March 1, police said. Griffith left the scene before officers arrived, but was later arrested in Columbia, police said.