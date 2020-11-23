MANHEIM TWP. POLICE

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Erica Geanna Green, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Nov. 19, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph A. Morales, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with unlawful use of marijuana and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for an expired registration in the 1300 block of Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 28, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Ngun Lian Sang, 20, of Lancaster, was charged following a crash investigation at Manheim Pike and Lausch Lane on Nov. 17, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephanie Elaine Shaffer, 28, of Lancaster, was charged following a traffic stop for an expired registration in the 1600 block of Lititz Pike on Nov. 7, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Reyta Charles, 18, and Kiara M. Mills, 19, both of Lancaster, were charged after they were engaged in a physical altercation on Nov. 10 at CVS Pharmacy, 1278 Millersville Pike, police said.

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: Marissa R.E. Messana, 25, of Downingtown, was charged after she contacted a person protected with a protection from abuse order Nov. 18, police said. Messana refused to turn herself in and remains a wanted person. To submit a tip to police, call 717-569-6401 or visit the Lancaster Crimewatch website.

THEFT CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Carmelina Bowers, 58, of Lancaster, was charged after she was observed stealing $191.64 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, on Friday.

MANHEIM TWP.: Frederick Ernesto Rosario, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft and simple assault after he was observed stealing $92.38 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, then brandished a black knife when store employees attempted to stop him on Nov. 21, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: David Quentin Shields, 26, of Lancaster, was charged after he stole a cellphone from a co-worker on Nov. 13 at Ruby Tuesday, 1294 Millersville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Max W. Jones Jr., 54, of York, was charged with theft by deception, forgery and identity theft after he falsely identified himself and took possession of a 2017 Land Rover, valued at $28,988, at CarMax, 1457 Manheim Pike, on Nov. 17, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A Yamaha Raptor ATV and tools, valued at $3,240, were stolen from an unlocked garage either Nov. 20 or 21 in the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person contacted the victim by telephone Nov. 17 and convinced her to purchase eight $500 gift cards, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, valued at $28,000, was stolen early Nov. 19 from a residential driveway on North Bausman Drive, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Rashon Derrick Smallwood, 32, of York, was charged with strangulation, stalking, criminal mischief and harassment following a domestic dispute Nov. 18 in which he repeatedly called the victim in violation of an active protection from abuse order, then showed up at the victim’s residence, grabbed the victim, threw her up against the side of her vehicle and strangled her, police said. Upon releasing her, Smallwood kicked the rear door to her vehicle, causing $800 in damage, and fled the area prior to police arrival, police said. Smallwood is wanted. To submit a tip to police, call 717-569-6401 or visit the Lancaster Crimewatch website.