Northern Lancaster County Regional police
STRANGULATION
CLAY TWP: Clarence Wayne Flahart, 24, of Stevens, was charged with one felony count of strangulation and one count of simple assault Sept. 6 after a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Furnace Hill Road, police said. Flahart threw a person into a glass table, punched her in the face and put her in a chokehold that impeded her breathing for up to one minute, police said. Flahart has since been transported to Lancaster County Prison, police said.
DUI
WARWICK TWP: Casey Leigh Caldwell, 29, of Lititz, was charged after police responded to a crash Aug. 24 on the 800 block of Rothsville Road. She was found with a blood alcohol content of 0.279%, police said.
Lancaster city police
THEFT
LANCASTER CITY: Miguel Antonio Jaramillo, 39, of Lancaster, was charged Sept. 5 with stealing a motorcycle Aug. 26 from the 700 block of King Street in West Hempfield Township, police said. Police recovered the stolen motorcycle Sept. 5 after posting a video two days earlier of the theft and receiving information that Jaramillo and another male stashed the motorcycle at a residence. A warrant has been issued for Jaramillo’s arrest.
East Cocalico Township police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP.: David B. Wanner, 33, of Denver, was charged after blood tests showed high levels of amphetamine, methamphetamine, benzoylecgonine and marijuana in his system following a crash June 26 in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Richard Carl Gordon III, 31, of Lititz, was charged after chemical tests showed THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in his system after a crash on Manheim Pike at Route 283 at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 18, police said.