Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: The front store window of Stover's News Agency at 24 North Third Street was broken with a brick about 1:53 a.m. June 21 and several items stolen, police said. They said it looked like three people were involved, with one serving as a lookout, and asked anyone with information on the burglary to contact the department through Crimewatch or by calling 717-684-7735.

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 200 block of North 8th Street reported their apartment broken into overnight June 14 and items worth about $405 taken, including a Sceptre flat screen TV, cabinet, dishes, baby seat and walker, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Robert Gainer, 58, of Columbia was charged after an incident in the 100 block of South 2nd Street at 10:40 p.m. May 26, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

BURGLARY

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Oliver Duverge, 26, of Shillington, was charged with burglary, simple assault and harassment after he allegedly forced entry into a woman’s home and assaulted her in the 100 block of Red Maple Court at 6:26 p.m. June 27, police said. The woman sustained visible injuries to her hand, chest and neck area, police said.

East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Brian R. Holmes, 53, of East Earl, was arrested and charged with DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving with a suspended registration after a June 17 traffic stop on Main Street at Ewell Road, police said. It was his eighth arrest for DUI since 1991, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Lillian Thompson, 47, of Lancaster, was charged after being observed concealing several items worth $99 and leaving the store without paying full retail value at the Walmart on 890 E Main St. at 12:25 a.m. June 30, police said.

BURGLARY

ADAMSTOWN: Jorge L. Vega, 51, of Leesport, turned himself in June 25 on the charge filed after a May 12 report of a burglary in progress Stoudt’s Black Angus Antique Mall at 2800 North Reading Road, police said. They said they used witness statements and video surveillance to identify him as the person who loaded a backpack with coins and jewelry and fled on foot.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Shannon Sanders, 49, of Lebanon, was charged after being stopped for unsafe driving by a Lititz Borough Police Department patrol officer in the 100 block of South Oak Street June 29, police said. Evidential breath testing indicated that Sanders’ blood alcohol content was 0.243% shortly after the stop, police said.

Manheim Township police

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kathy Long, 42, of Elizabethtown was charged after being observed stealing $296.48 worth of merchandise from the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 5:16 p.m. June 24, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Emilio Diaz-Torres, 41, of Lancaster, was charged after he was observed stealing $369.71 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike May 19, police said. Diaz-Torres fled the store before police arrived, police said, and he remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone with information about the location of Diaz-Torres can call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jorge Tejada-Rivera, 37, of Lancaster, was charged following a domestic dispute at his residence in the 700 block of Skyline Drive at 8:51 p.m. June 21, police said. During the altercation, Tejada-Rivera allegedly pushed another person to the ground, causing injuries to both of the person’s knees, police said.

HARASSMENT and CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Jose Noel Delgado, 30, of Lancaster, was charged after an altercation at his home in the 100 block of Maple Lane at 5:11 a.m. June 21, police said. Delgado allegedly struck another person repeatedly in the head and kicked the person’s car, dealing $700 in damages, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Norberto Claudio Santiago, 39, of Lancaster, was charged after being observed driving erratically and following another vehicle too closely on Columbia Avenue at 1:48 a.m. June 18, police said. Chemical testing of a sample of Santiago’s blood yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.139%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory Will, 61, of Lancaster, was charged on June 26 after being observed driving erratically in the 1000 block of Christopher Place at 6:49 p.m. May 28, police said. Will was observed with open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle and found that his blood alcohol content was 0.029% and that THC was present in the sample, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Leonard Council, 62, of Lancaster, was charged after being involved in a vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike at 2:13 a.m. May 24, police said. Chemical testing from a sample of Council’s blood found the presence of THC and cocaine in the sample, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Craig Williams, 35, of Lancaster, was charged on June 26 after the investigation of a vehicle crash in which he was involved in the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike at 11:16 p.m. May 24, police said. Chemical testing of a sample of Williams’ blood found the blood alcohol content to be 0.135%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Lauren Landis, 31, of Lancaster, was charged on June 26 with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after being observed driving erratically on East Roseville Road at Pleasant Place at 1:42 a.m. May 20, police said. Chemical testing conducted on a sample of Landis’ blood found the presence of amphetamine in the sample, police said.

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jose Ruiz-Serrano, 53, of Lancaster, was charged on June 16 after contacting a protected person, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Alyssa Ianez Washington, 37, of Lancaster, was charged after being seen stealing merchandise worth $97 from Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike on June 19, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Thomas C. Sottek, 50, of Millersville, was charged for a June 12 incident in the 100 block of Shenks Lane, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Jonathan Hines, 34, of Leola, was charged with DUI, driving under DUI suspension, reckless endangerment and summary traffic violations after a June 21 incident in the 1000 block of West Main Street, police said. They reported identifying him as the driver of a vehicle numerous callers reported saying it went through a backyard and nearly hit a gas meter and "apparently tried to cross into the opposing lane and run other vehicles off of the roadway."

TRESPASSING

EARL TWP.: Patrick Lutz, 68, of New Holland, was charged after admitting that on June 10 he entered Sheetz at 698 West Main Street despite having employees and police previously saying he was no longer allowed in the store, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Brian D. Fisher, 40, of Womelsdorf, was charged with DUI general impairment, DUI controlled substance and possession of controlled substance after being stopped March 16 near the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike for a traffic violation, police said, noting that a toxicology report showed the presence of marijuana.

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: Rodney Lyles, 40, of East Petersburg, was cited after a June 21 report of a domestic dispute in the 2100 block of State Street, police said.

Pennsylvania state police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: John Gillenwater, 38, of Narvon, was arrested June 28 and charged with resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possessing heroin and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said. They said he was wanted in multiple jurisdictions for reasons including a probation violation and missing a court date, and tried to flee when police came to a department store at East Towne mall in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East to take him into custody.

West Earl Township police

THEFT

WEST EARL TWP.: John Butts, 43, of Lebanon city, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with a June 10 report from the 500 block of North Farmersville Road, police said. They reported that investigation showed Butts, a former employee of the business, took the tools from an unlocked vehicle, and said all the tools had been recovered.