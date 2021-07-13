Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Imir Rashon Williams, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and defiant trespass after punching and slapping a woman in the head and hands during a domestic dispute in the first block of Cedar Acres Drive at 10:49 a.m. on July 11, police said. Williams, who had previously been given a no trespassing notice by the property management, also threw a bag at the woman, striking the woman’s daughter in the head, and threw a show at the girl’s face while she was in a baby seat, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown man struck a homeless woman on the back of the head as she was using the river to wash herself along Conestoga Drive sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on July 8, police said. The man then fled after the attack, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal smashed the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue, causing $300 in damage, at 11:15 p.m. on July 9, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Keyshia Andujar-Gray, 20, and Lonney Jones-Anderson, 30, both of Lancaster, were each charged with disorderly conduct after engaging in physical combat with each other during a domestic dispute at a Planet Fitness at 1319 Millersville Pike, alarming others in the area, at 6:47 p.m. on July 9, police said. Andujar-Gray also broke the door handle of a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Dimitris Hatzivasilis, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he played music at a volume that could be heard from more than three houses away in the 1700 block of Longview Drive at 12:31 p.m. on July 10, police said. Hatzivasilis told officers he played the music loud on purpose to annoy people at the Lancaster Bible College, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Alyssa Taylor Chastain, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 900 block of North Queen Street at 3:06 a.m. on June 22, police said. Chastain exhibited signs of impairment but refused chemical testing, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Brandon Michael Nixdorf, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 2100 block of Coventry Road at 11:39 p.m. on July 3, police said. Nixdorf exhibited signs of impairment but refused chemical testing, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person passed nine counterfeit $20 bills at Good Life Ice Cream & Treats at 2088 Fruitville Pike at 5:45 p.m. on July 9, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Justice W. Mann, 27, of Conestoga, was charged with harassment after pushing another person against a way and placed them into a headlock on Michelle Drive at 2:50 a.m. on July 1, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after repeatedly punching another person and causing unreasonable noise while doing so at Hammock Hotel Lancaster at 1492 Lititz Pike at 1:18 a.m. on July 10, police said. Others in the area were alarmed and called 911, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony N. Lee, 35, of Rockaway, New York, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after striking a person multiple times outside a vehicle along northbound Route 222 near mile marker 30.9, an act which was witnessed by numerous motorists in the area, at 8:26 p.m. on July 10, police said. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road where Lee and the person exited, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Corrie D. Collins, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after slapping another person in the face during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Westmore Way at 11:46 p.m. on July 11, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Linda Sue Lawrence, 72, of Mount Joy, was charged with seven counts of retail theft after stealing $268.43 worth of merchandise from a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike between May 10 and June 5, police said. Lawrence used a $1 spatula price tag to conceal the true price of more expensive merchandise, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown scammer convinced a resident of the 100 block of Pennshire Drive that they won a sweepstakes, then instructed them to purchase $5,000 in gift cards and provide their bank account information sometime between June 26 and July 8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $3,000 unlocked 2007 Jeep Liberty as it sat in the parking lot of the Community Services Center at 630 Janet Avenue sometime between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 7, police said. The vehicle was later recovered nearby, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole $325 worth of personal property from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Atkins Avenue sometime during the night of July 8-9, police said.

VANDALISM

LANCASTER TWP.: Rudra B. Khadka, 32, who is homeless, was charged with two counts of institutional vandalism, defiant trespass and public drunkenness after he was seen speaking with children and wandering around the backyard of a residence in the first block of Cold Stream Drive at 1:25 p.m. on July 11, police said. Khadka then spit inside a police vehicle and on the floor of a prison cell at the Manheim Township police station, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

CLAY TWP.: William Lee Dobell, 57, of Akron, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after calling and texting a resident of the 100 block of Lilly Drive in violation of a protection from abuse order at 8:15 a.m. on July 12, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Randall Hoerdt Cluss, 41, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing with another vehicle at Main Street and Brian Drive at 7:30 a.m. on July 12, police said. Cluss was later found to have a BAC of 0.273%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Stephen Michael Charles, 43, of Elizabethtown, was charged with harassment after repeatedly calling a resident of the 300 block of Cardinal Road after being directed not to by authorities at 9 a.m. on July 12, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

ASSAULT

STRASBURG: Carl Wayne Weaver, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with simple assault after punching a 4-year-old boy in the face at Strasburg Laundromat at 260 North Decatur Street at 12:47 p.m. on July 11, police said. Officers arrived to find a woman screaming at Weaver not to touch her son, police said. Witnesses told officers they saw Weaver wind his arm and then hit the child, who later told authorities that “he punched me in the face,” police said.