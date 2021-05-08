New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Jorge Gonzalez-Velez, 29, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence and providing false identification to police officers following a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop May 6 in the 1000 block of West Main Street, police said. Gonzalez-Velez was not carrying his driver’s license and initially gave officers a name and birth date that was later shown to be false, police said. After getting the real information, officers said they learned Gonzalez-Velez’s license was suspended after two prior DUIs from 2018. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Ashley M. Myrick, 25, of Lancaster, was charged after a 9 a.m. domestic incident May 2 in the 800 block of Pleasure Road during which she pulled another person’s hair, hit them, and chased after them, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Avian L. Davis, 20, of Lancaster was charged after a 11:40 a.m. domestic incident May 1 in the 800 block of Sterling Place during which he punch someone, scratched someone else in the face, and punched a hole in a wall, police said.

THEFT BY DECEPTION

MANHEIM TWP.: On April 30, someone in the 300 block of Harvest Lane reported they sent $270 to someone via Facebook Marketplace to buy a silver coin, but never got the coin, police reported.