East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Brianna M. Jones, 26, of Stevens, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. Sept. 7, in the 100 block of Denver Road, police said. A blood test showed that she had a high level of marijuana in her blood, police said.

East Hempfield police

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Robert Santmyer Jr., 53, of Mount Joy, was charged with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and theft by deception after receiving a $3,000 deposit in December 2019 from a resident in the 1100 block of Centerville Road to remove multiple trees from the property in January but never providing the service, police said. Santmyer was charged on Oct. 28.

VEHICLE THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Three masked men were seen on surveillance video breaking open a key dropbox and stealing a U-Haul rental truck shortly after a person dropped the truck off around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28, police said.

Lancaster city police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

LANCASTER CITY: A juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property after he stole his uncle's handgun from inside a closet between 3 and 5 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Rockland Street, according to police. The juvenile then sold the handgun to another juvenile, police said. The handgun was recovered.

Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Xavier Maddox, 32, of York, was charged with aggravated assault after an altercation Oct. 24 in the 400 block of Union Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG POSSESSION

LANCASTER TWP.: Mildoel Rodriguez, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and driving under the influence, after he drove up to an officer who had another vehicle pulled over Oct. 30 in the 1100 block of Millersville Pike, according to police. Rodriguez admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages, and officers saw an open container inside the vehicle, police said. Officers also saw baggies of cocaine in the center console, consisting of 19 baggies containing 10.9 grams of cocaine and a separate bag with 12.93 grams of crack cocaine, as well as $1,433 in cash, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Ian Reisinger, 24, of Millersville, was charged Nov. 9 with felony strangulation and simple assault, following a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Springside Drive, according to police. Reisinger put pressure on a person's throat, impeding her breathing for 20 seconds during the dispute, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas Rhodes, 55, of Altoona, was charged with felony strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and stalking following a domestic dispute on Nov. 4 at the Hilton Garden Hotel, according to police. Rhodes punched the person in the head, face and stomach, causing multiple injuries, police said. Rhodes then strangled the person for 30 seconds with his hands around her neck, then told her he could “easily kill” her, police said. He fled prior to officers arriving, police said. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Manor Township police

REVENGE PORN

MANOR TWP.: Aylin Sanchez, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment, corruption of minors and obscene sexual materials on Oct. 20 in the 600 block of Greenhedge Drive, according to police. Sanchez obtained an explicit image of another woman on her ex-husband's watch and transmitted it to family members, co-workers of the woman, and family members who were minors, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP: Ralph Washington, 39, of York, was charged with three driving under the influence offenses after a traffic stop following a traffic violation on South Centerville Road near Royal Road on Oct. 31, according to police. Washington showed signs that he had consumed alcoholic beverages and was impaired, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Ian Odhiambo, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 23, following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, according to police. Odhiambo was found to be driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle, police said.