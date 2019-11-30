Armed police officers from the Caln and West Caln police departments have been a visible presence on the Coatesville Area School District campus since administrators became aware of an alleged threat of violence with racial overtones that appeared Sunday on Snapchat.
Dr. Richard Dunlap, interim superintendent, told the school board Tuesday, Nov. 26, that armed officers will be on campus when students return to class Monday after the Thanksgiving break.
Mike Noone, Chester County’s first assistant district attorney, said an investigation is ongoing and his office is working with the Caln Police Department to find the author of the message.
“It’s a very serious situation,” Dunlap said, adding that the threat caused “a tremendous amount of hysteria.”
While the school district has its own two-person police department and has seven unarmed, uniformed officers from U.S. Security Care Inc. on campus, the local police departments will keep up their presence, and Dunlap warned the extra policing likely will cost the school district.
“Safety is a number one priority,” Dunlap said.
The superintendent said he also reached out to members of the NAACP because of the nature of the message.
ROTC in jeopardy
Dunlap said Coatesville is in jeopardy of losing its Air Force Junior ROTC program because of declining enrollment. With hopes of saving the program, he reached out to other county school districts to explore creating a cooperative ROTC program and is encouraged by the interest shown.
Dunlap; board President Robert Fisher; Audra Ritter, president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association; and community members also thanked five board members who were serving during their final meeting: Tyrone Carter, James Hills, Rob Marshall, Jr., Tom Siedenbuehl and Donna Urban.
The school board will reorganize at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Dunlap said at that meeting he also will ask board members to approve a preliminary 2020-21 budget.