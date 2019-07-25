The Coatesville Area school board and community on July 23 got their first look at plans for a new $30 million school to replace Kings Highway Elementary School in West Caln Township.
Architect David Schrader, managing partner of Schrader Group, projected a virtual tour of the planned 110,000-square-foot, two-story brick building, which should begin holding classes by the fall of 2021.
Schrader’s firm is designing a school which features science, music and art areas at the center of the building. The building uses staircase areas for presentations and gathering areas for large- and small-group instruction, as well as classrooms. The gymnasium will be designed to accommodate both elementary and middle school athletes, and the site will have two playing fields for district teams.
Schrader said $8 million in site work, along with furniture, equipment, fees and contingencies will bring the anticipated cost for the entire Kings Highway project to $45 million.
Richard Fazio, Coatesville’s business manager, did not respond to a reporter’s question about the project before deadline.
Superintendent at issue
About 30 members of Coatesville Community Area Parents kept pressure on the school board to hear their agenda by picketing outside and chanting “enough is enough” as board members entered the building.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Khadijah Al Amin of Coatesville read a statement from Coatesville activist Fonz Nusuan who lamented many issues, including the loss of students to charter schools, high taxes, discipline problems and staff discontent.
Nusuan, who has been banned from campus since 2017 over allegedly threatening students who had made a racial statement, presented through Coatesville resident Nydea Graves a petition with 1,600 signatures asking for the resignation of Superintendent Cathy Taschner.
However, resident Alan McLellan, referring to the citizens group as “a small cabal of disgruntled people,” told school board members to “stand strong.” He called Taschner is a “superb leader” who was hired following some years of poor leadership.
“Our vector has been upward since her arrival,” he said, calling Taschner “the right person at the right time.”
The school board hasn’t yet made public Taschner’s evaluation for this past school year.
Security
The school board tabled until August signing a contract with U.S. Security Care Inc., the firm they chose to provide security services.
Board member Brandon Rhone said he wants to first clarify with the firm that they will provide adequate training to security officers to restrain students when necessary, but without causing harm to students.
A board committee is working on a new discipline code and will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. July 25 in the high school cafeteria.
The board also:
* Established a task force to help ensure the success of the T-Mobile grant the district received to give Chromebooks to each student;
* Approved a two-year contract with A Child’s Place Extended Care Inc. to provide before- and after-school care for students;
* Heard from Erin Robinson, food service manager, who expects a 15% increase in student participation this year because all 5,104 students now qualify for a free breakfast and lunch. Robinson said students still owe $24,118 for unpaid meals, and her office is working to collect the fees. She said the food service fund is self-supporting and operates at no cost to taxpayers.