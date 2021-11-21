Is the Conestoga River a prison magnet?

Nearly two decades ago, Lancaster County's commissioners virtually eliminated additional development on the Sunnyside Peninsula by placing the Youth Intervention Center there. The center consumes the northern half of the loop the Conestoga River makes just below the heights that held the previous juvenile detention facility.

The current county commissioners have decided to build a new prison for adult offenders in another loop of the Conestoga just west of Sunnyside. The gigantic lockup would replace a farm that now consumes most of that peninsula.

But these are not the first prison projects attracted by the captivating Conestoga. Lancaster County wanted to build a state penitentiary on the site of the current Youth Intervention Center in 1878.

The 25 acres proposed for the state prison were being farmed to feed the residents of the County Almshouse (now Conestoga View Nursing Home) on the rise above the river.

This plan never got off the ground, obviously, and the state completed the new penitentiary for central Pennsylvania in Centre County in 1915. It is now known as the State Correctional Institution at Rockview.

In their pitch to the state Legislature on Jan. 23, 1878, the county commissioners said they would donate the riverside site.

Their proposal described the numerous benefits of the area, as if they were attempting to attract law-abiding residents to settle there and enjoy the lovely view.

“The tract has very great natural advantages for such a site,” the commissioners said. “It is a commanding elevation, overlooking the surrounding country, and at its base flows the Big Conestoga Creek, a stream remarkable for its beauty and the purity of its waters.”

Other features, the commissioners noted, included two nearby rail lines, the good health of surrounding residents and the county’s rich agricultural heritage.

Two days after the commissioners wrote their letter, George H. Ettla, a state representative from Marietta, introduced a state House bill promoting the Conestoga River location. But, within two weeks, the legislature created a Middle District for the new penitentiary and left Lancaster County out of it.

So the Conestoga River site remained unmolested for over a century, until another board of commissioners decided the place would be perfect to build a new juvenile jail.

Thanks to Manheim Township resident Jim McMullin, longtime friend of this column, for resurrecting the state pen story published in the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society in 1981.

Ear-ye, ear-ye!

Ken Hoak, archivist at the Conestoga Area Historical Society, shares an article on “Colonial Women Counterfeiters” from the October issue of Early American Life. It includes a little story about a Lancaster woman who lost her ears.

For her misdemeanor of trying to pass an altered two-shilling Pennsylvania bill as a 10-shilling note, Ann Tew was found guilty in the county Court of Quarter Sessions in the winter of 1765.

This was her sentence: Stand in the pillory for one hour, have both ears cut off and nailed to the pillory, receive 31 lashes at the public whipping post, and pay a fine of 100 pounds to the governor and the costs of prosecution.

Apparently not chastened by these punishments, Tew was found guilty in 1766 of altering a one-shilling note to 10 shillings. She received the same punishment as previously.

Hoak wonders how Tew could have her ears cut off when she had no ears to cut off.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.