The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors adopted a plan Wednesday to play high school sports in Pennsylvania this fall.

The directors voted 30-2 to accept a 26-page return to competition plan that includes extensive guidelines on conducting practices and games safely in the presence of the coronavirus.

The plan, however, could still be scuttled by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and the state Dept. of Health, and individual school boards will retain the authority to determine whether their schools will participate.

“We’ll do what we’ve done from the start,’’ said PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi. “If (state government) makes a determination not to play, we’ll adhere to that.’’

On July 23rd, the PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory committee unanimously recommended to the Board of Directors that "fall sports begin as scheduled so long as safety guidelines and protocols are adhered to by participants."

Included in those protocols: if one player on a team tests positive, the entire team must be quarantined for 14 days. What that means for scheduling, and for opponents of the quarantined team, is to be determined.

The directors also adopted a schedule proposal, with alternatives, for the start f the fall-sports season: Under the original schedule, the first date for football heat acclimatization is Aug. 10, with football practice beginning Aug. 17 and Aug. 29 the first date for football games.

The first contest date for golf would be Aug. 20, Aug. 24 for girls’ tennis and Sept. 4 for all other fall sports (cross country, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, soccer and water polo).

There is also an alternate plan, which individual school districts could adopt, which moves the first playing date to Sept. 14 for all sports except football, and Sept. 18 for football.

There is also a “hybrid,’’ option, to, “accommodate the needs of each local school, community and sport,’’ which would allow schools to begin fall sports no later than Oct. 5.