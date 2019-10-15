School board meeting, Oct. 10.
What happened: The board approved purchasing two vans to transport at-risk students on weekly visits to businesses and colleges.
Background: The vans will support the Career Occupational Relevant Education Academy (C.O.R.E.), a district-run program dedicated to improving the future employability of at-risk students through alternative, experiential education. C.O.R.E.’s curriculum integrates core academic subjects — math, science, English and social studies — into a varied array of hands-on activities, like designing t-shirts and brochures, assembling machinery and sheds, and touring local colleges and businesses. Currently in its first year of operation, the academy is offered to select ninth-graders at Pequea Valley High School and will eventually expand to grades 10-11.
The cost: The 10-seat passenger vans will cost $31,100 each. Both vans will be purchased with capital reserve funds and shared with other district programs.
What’s next: The C.O.R.E Academy will continue to acquire resources necessary for its expansion including staff, equipment and classroom space, administrators said.