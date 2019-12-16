School board meeting, Dec. 12.
What happened: New vans, classroom and Career Center furniture, esports opportunities, fitness equipment, a press box and a new boiler for Salisbury Elementary School are among the 24 capital improvements and repair projects approved by the school board. Estimated cost for all the projects is $766,686.
Background: The district currently has $2.09 million in its capital reserve fund. The board approved a $500,000 transfer from the general fund to the capital reserve fund, and once the projects are paid for, the district should be left with a $1.5 million capital reserve fund balance.
Vocational education: An updated apprenticeship education agreement with Associated Builders and Contractors, Keystone Chapter, will continue to give interested PV students apprenticeship training in up to seven different trades. PV teachers are certified to deliver apprenticeship training by ABC, and students may learn trades both in the classroom and also receive credit for on-the-job training.
Advanced study opportunity: Under a new cooperative program with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, qualified students will be able to undertake advanced study and earn college credits at a cost of $100 per credit.
New elementary advocate: The board approved a cooperative agreement with Factory Ministries of Paradise and the Community Action Program making Karla Neff director of elementary advocacy, providing holistic services for disadvantaged children. Neff will be a Factory employee with $15,000 of program expenses paid by the district from Title IV funds, $20,000 contributed by CAP, and salary and benefits paid by Factory Ministries.
Retiring personnel: The board approved retirements for three longtime staff. Reading Specialist Marie Johnston and Cynthia Kurtz, a kindergarten facilitator, will retire this year after 31 years, and Beth Reinhart, Paradise Elementary School principal, will retire after 34 years.
Athletics: The school board recognized Josiah Nissley from Linville Hill School as PV Golfer of the Year for 2019. Pequea Valley has a PIAA-approved cooperative agreement with Linville Hill allowing interested students to play on Pequea Valley sports teams. Linville isn't large enough to field its own teams.
Budget issues: Acting because of the state deadline, the school board voted not to raise 2020-21 property taxes above 2.6%, the maximum allowed under the Act 1 index. The school board has not yet determined whether there will be a property tax increase and will look at the preliminary budget and other issues when it next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.