Supervisors meeting, Sept. 18.
What happened: The board agreed to hold a hearing on the removal of “No Parking” signs on Casey Drive. The hearing is at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, prior to the regular 7 p.m. township meeting.
Why it’s important: The topic was one of many that board members disagreed over. Supervisor Cynthia Evans-Herr said the parking restriction on Casey Drive should remain for the sake of public safety because its intersection with Pleasant View Avenue, at a width of 22 feet, is barely enough for emergency vehicles to clear.
Other happenings: Supervisors passed a resolution for the destruction of old police department paper records, in accordance with Pennsylvania’s accepted record retention policy. Chief John Michener stated almost everything is backed up on computers and the paper records are just taking up space.