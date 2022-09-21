When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Township officials engaged in a discussion about the future of emergency medical services during the public comment period.

Background: Along with several other municipalities currently served by Northwest EMS, the township is in discussions to form an EMS authority. Northwest EMS serves Elizabethtown and Manheim boroughs in addition to West Donegal, East Donegal, Conoy, Rapho and Elizabeth townships as well as parts of Dauphin County. A resident asked why there is a rush to form an authority, stating Northwest EMS has $4 million in liquid assets. The same resident noted concerns from Manheim Borough and Rapho Township officials about salaries and operating costs upon joining an authority. Supervisor Gary Stevens said he and other board members share those concerns. "I don't like the idea that we will pass a law and then receive a bill," Stevens said.

Why it's important: Chairman Ben Bruckhart explained the company earned a $17,000 profit in 2020 due to receiving money for personal protective equipment, but that was unusual. Township manager Mark Hiester said Northwest EMS is "eating into their reserves" and "facing eventual extinction." He said most boards on the Elizabethtown side want to get the authority going.

What's next: Officials agreed the authority has to be formed before it can set fees. After fees are proposed, municipalities can back out. The municipalities would have until September of 2023 to pull out of the authority. They also agreed another medical vehicle is needed to cover the larger service area even though only 2.5% of calls were missed last year.

Quotable: "The primary duty of EMS should be responding to 911 calls, not transports," Hiester said. "There are only so many people who want to do this kind of work," he said.

New business: The board approved the final release of financial security of $8,340 to the the PA Soccer Classics upon recommendation from the township planner, Jennifer Tulonen.

Pensions: The board approved $28,586.00 for the township's 2023 minimum municipal obligation, making it the second highest municipal pension in the county as far as being funded.

Feral cats: The board unanimously denied a resident's request to be reimbursed for trapping feral cats which were later spayed and released. While the resident reportedly spent $3,000 of her own money, she never responded to the township's request to know how much she was asking for.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at 97 N. Penryn Road.

— Elaine J. Walmer, For LNP | LancasterOnline