Supervisors meeting, Oct. 28.
What happened: After holding a conditional use hearing for 27 Fairview Road, supervisors voted to allow the owner, Lamar Stoltzfus, to remove a house and outbuilding on the property in an agricultural zoning district close to a municipal right of way fronting Fairview Road; both buildings are in a state of disrepair.
Why it matters: A conditional use hearing was needed because the house, last occupied in 2017, is registered on an architectural survey by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. Any new construction on the site will have to go through all normal permitting and land development processes.
Public comment: Resident Ann Roberts asked about a tobacco barn on the property. Supervisors confirmed that the tobacco barn, which is also close to the road, predates modern zoning ordinances, and was not a part of the board’s ruling based on the conditional use hearing.
For the record: The board’s decision to approve the conditional use included a stipulation to not require Stoltzfus to provide pictures of the buildings; supervisors Jill Groff and Ron Krause indicated that, in their view, the township already has sufficient documentation of the properties.