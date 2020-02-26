Supervisors meeting, Feb. 24.
What happened: After a public hearing, township supervisors tabled a decision on an application by Kreider Farms to demolish a property at 635 West Lexington Road and use the area for farmland. A farmhouse built around 1860 sits in the middle of 72 acres. Rick Cramer, representing Kreider Farms in the hearing, said the building needs a “complete remodel” and has “integrity issues,” without going into greater detail.
Background: Buildings like this one that are listed in local historic registries require a municipal approval to be demolished. According to Cramer’s testimony, Kreider Farms bought the property in 2016 and rented it until August of 2019. A barn that was in poor shape has already been torn down.
Quotable: “We felt that it was beyond repair,” Cramer said.
Board and staff response: Supervisor Richard Landis noted that the house under the existing siding is a log structure. Supervisor Ron Krause asked for visual documentation of upkeep issues. Township zoning officer Matthew Reeser testified that a stop work order had been placed at the property prior to Feb. 24 after staff found that early stages of demolition had already commenced. Since then, Kreider has stopped work pending the board’s decision.
Next steps: The board will have 45 days to make a decision on the approval.