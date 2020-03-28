Penn State coach James Franklin spoke for close to an hour in a press conference Wednesday. Naturally, there are leftovers.

Franklin was asked, and spoke a lot about, football issues raised by the pandemic. He also made sure to focus on the simple human side of it.

“I want to make sure that I've been adamant,” he said. “I say this all the time, even when we're not in situations like this, that we’d better be talking about things other than football. And now, obviously, that's even more important.

“I want to make sure that when we're having our (video conference) meetings to go over spring installation, we should be making sure these guys are all right, their families are all right, and we have an awareness of what's going on in their lives.

“I think, for all of us, this has been a wake-up call about how fragile it all is. It's forcing a lot of people out of their comfort zone and, if it's approached the right way, I think we can learn from this and we can grow.”

Roster moves

Franklin acknowledged a change that had been hinted at for some time: WR Mac Hippenhammer, a redshirt junior who's been playing football and baseball for Penn State, will be a baseball-only athlete going forward. He was not on the updated roster the program released Monday.

Hippenhammer caught seven passes for 118 yards and one touchdown in his college career. The TD came in his only career start, against Pitt in 2018.

In baseball, he's an outfielder who hit .272 with a .350 on-base percentage in the spring of 2019.

“We knew we were trending in this direction,” Franklin said. “I think he's got a bright future.”

It means another vacancy at wide receiver, though.

Trent Gordon, formerly a cornerback, is moving to safety. Gordon, a third-year player from Texas, redshirted last season despite appearing in three games. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2018.

Penn State has depth at CB, with senior Tariq Castro-Fields opting to stay in college and three true freshmen—Marquis Wilson, Joey Porter Jr. and Keaton Ellis — having made an impression last year.

Sebastian Costantini, a redshirt freshman from Malvern Prep, is one of the more interesting Nittany Lions. A brilliant student, he has done public service trips to China and Costa Rica, lists game development among his hobbies, and was ranked in the top 10 high school decathletes in the country.

He was also an all-state punter, and punter/kicker is the position at which he was listed on Penn State's roster in 2019, when he redshirted as a true freshman.

Now he's listed as a cornerback. Punter-to-cornerback. Now that's a position switch.

Recruiting update

The best news the program has gotten lately is a verbal commitment, made Thursday, by Landon Tengwall, a 4-star offensive tackle from Olney, Maryland.

Tengwall, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, is the 45th-ranked player in the high school class of 2021, and the seventh-ranked OL. Notre Dame finished second, and there are offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and almost everybody else.

Tengwall is one of only three 2021 commits so far, but Penn State is apparently deep in the hunt with some elite prospects in the class, including seven offensive linemen ranked in the top 247 players in the country (notably Warwick 5-star tackle Nolan Rucci) by 24/7 Sports.

One more note: Penn State offered Beau Pribula, a class of 2022 QB from Central York, last week. Pribula, who also has offers from Temple and Wake Forest, will now be coached by Gerry Yonchiuk, who took the CY job last month after 14 seasons at Lebanon.

On the other hand

Ohio State, the program Penn State must pass to get where it wants to go, does not appear to be missing ex-coach Urban Meyer, at least from a recruiting standpoint.

The Buckeyes have an incredible 15 2021 commits, three of them 5-stars and 10 of them 4-stars. The class includes two players from St. Joseph's Prep, probably the best high school program in Pennsylvania.