James Franklin is back in State College from Colorado, where he and his family were holed up during the early stages of the pandemic.

Penn State’s football program has settled into something like a routine: 8 a.m. coaching staff meetings each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Then the staff breaks up into offensive and defensive groups for more meetings.

Position coaches meet with their position groups at least once a week. The entire squad, players and coaches, meet each Wednesday. The players’ parents meet with the coaches every other week. The evenings are filled with recruiting.

It’s all done remotely, of course. Zoom video conferencing is the coin of the realm.

“The first week was a little bit strange for all of us, but I think we're actually in a pretty good rhythm now,’’ Franklin said Wednesday in a Zoom press conference.

Nine verbal commitments from recruits since March 26 - four of them elite, four-star prospects - seem like a good sign. The 2021 recruiting class has risen from nowhere to 14th in the country, according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings.

“We have the ability with these zoom calls to really try to give the student athlete and their family a similar experience (to traditional recruiting),’’ Franklin said.

“If they have academic questions, we'll do a call with our academic staff to go over everything in detail. If they have questions about strength and conditioning, we do a strength and conditioning zoom. Even campus tours and facility tours, we'll do those as well. I think it’s helpful. So far it’s been well-received.’’

The big questions are still out there, not apparently closer to resolution than they were during Franklin’s first pandemic presser nearly a month ago: When will college football come back? What will it look like when it does?

“As the football coach at Penn State, you carry a weight on your shoulders, because you know that the success of football will raise all boats in the athletic department,’’ he said. “For us to act like there's not an economic part of this would not be being transparent.

“(But), I'm a believer in science. I'm a believer in medicine and listening to the experts I think our decisions have to be based on that number one. We better go in, health and welfare and science-based first, and then take economic impact of it as well, and combine those two things.’’

Asked if he or his staff have been asked to take a pay cut, he said “everything’s on the table.’’ He added that he and his wife are making, “gift to the university, that's going to impact the students from a scholarship standpoint.’’

Franklin said he could prepare a team for a football season in six weeks, maybe even a month if necessary. “I’m confident we’re going to find a way to make this thing work,’’ he said.

Still, when then you drill down a little, think through the logistics, …

Team physicals used to involve 120 players in a room, going from doctor to doctor, the whole thing done in a matter of hours. Now, Franklin said, “It might take four days.’’

Full squad meetings would probably be out at the beginning, but even small position-group meetings could be problematic.

“What if you have meetings with four quarterbacks, and one of them gets sick?’’ Franklin said. “Does that mean you don’t have a quarterback?”

Multiply that by fans and support staff and students and opposing teams.

“It's all about, you know, our the welfare of our students and keeping them healthy,’’ Franklin said. “And not only our students but but also the fans, and everybody, and that's that's what makes this issue so complicated.’’

