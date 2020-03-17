School board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board unanimously passed a resolution to pay nonessential support staff as regularly scheduled until March 29, with the understanding that these staff members may need to make up workdays missed during school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all Pennsylvania public schools for at least 10 school days beginning March 16. Penn Manor School District policy requires that teachers be paid as scheduled in the event of closures caused by a pandemic, but the law does not cover nonessential support staff.

Why it matters: Superintendent Michael Leichliter compared the resolution to an advance on salaries that will help tide over support staff while they are unable to fulfill their job duties during the school closures.

Also in the resolution: Essential staff may need to work on-site, but the district will take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and consider allowing staff to work from home when possible. If school closures continue beyond March 29, the superintendent is authorized to begin discussions with Penn Manor Education Association about the possible implementation of a virtual education program for Penn Manor students.