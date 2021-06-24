When: Penn Manor school board meeting, June 21.

What happened: The school board finalized a $98.55 million budget that comes with a 3.2% property tax increase — a change from the planned 3.8% tax hike approved in May.

What this means: With the new real estate millage rate set at 17.52, a homeowner of a property assessed at $180,750 would pay $3,167 a year in taxes — an additional $98 a year.

How they voted: The board held two votes during the meeting. In the first round, President Carlton Rintz, Vice President Joseph Fullerton and board members Christopher Straub and Nickole Nafziger voted against the 3.8% tax hike. Board members Dell Jackson, David Paitsel and Mitchell Sweigart voted in favor of final budget adoption with a 3.8% tax increase. Board member Donna Wert was not present.

Healthy fund balance argument: Nafziger proposed the idea to lower the tax hike to 3.2%. She reminded board members they had set a three-year goal to maintain a fund balance of $12 million, and the 3.2% tax increase would continue to keep the fund balance at over $12 million. “While it may be small peanuts this year,” she said. “That does add up year over year.” The fund balance with a 3.2% tax hike is projected to be $13.22 million, while the fund balance with 3.8% was projected to be $13.53 million, district business manager and board treasurer Chris Johnston confirmed after the meeting.

Take two: In the second round, the board voted 6-1 to pass the budget with a 3.2% tax increase, with Paitsel voting against it. “I just think we need to take 3.8,” he said. “It’s irresponsible not to. I don’t think it’s something that breaks anyone’s back — lest anyone forget I pay taxes in this district as well.”

State funding: Rintz said each year school boards are placed in the tough position of determining their budgets before the state releases its own. This year, he said the state has talked about having approximately $3 billion in surplus funding — money that could possibly be allocated to education. For Rintz, this opened up the possibility that Penn Manor could afford a lesser tax increase.

PIAA champion: The board recognized recent Penn Manor graduate Kyle Murr for winning gold in the triple jump at the 2021 PIAA Track and Field Championships.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. on July 12 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools.

— Ashley Stalnecker, For LNP | LancasterOnline