Another Lancaster County school has reported COVID-19 cases.

Penn Manor High School Superintended Mike Leichliter broke the news that two members of the school’s community tested positive for the virus in a letter to families Sunday.

The individuals will not be in school until they recover and persons who had close contact with them have been notified, Leichliter said.

The names of those who tested positive are being kept confidential to protect their privacy, he added.

The high school will not be closing. However, the school has contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health, disinfected locations visited by those who tested positive and has been in communication with those who had close contact with the two individuals, Leichliter said.

The superintendent also asked families to keep children at home if they are feeling sick.

The school district is now one of 12 in Lancaster County to report a COVID-19 case.

“We are sending our best wishes to these members of our school community,” Leichliter said in the letter. “We face this challenging situation together, and we are grateful for your continued support of our school district.”