When: School board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: After an Aug. 10 state recommendation that schools in Lancaster County not return to full-time in-person instruction, the board plans to go ahead with the blended learning model adopted at the Aug. 3 meeting. The board didn’t discuss the plan at the Aug. 17 meeting. In an email exchange after the meeting, Brian Wallace, the district’s community relations coordinator, said on behalf of Superintendent Michael G. Leichliter, “We felt we were in compliance with the latest guidance with our Blended Learning plan and did not feel the need to bring it before the school board again on Monday.”

Blended learning model: At the Aug. 3 meeting, the board elected to start the school year with a blended reopening model that will have most students physically in school two days a week and in virtual classrooms the other three days. School starts Aug. 31.

Plan details: Half of students in grades three through 12 will attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday, while half will attend on Thursday and Friday. Online learning will include both live instruction led by teachers and independent work time. Students attending school physically every day are kindergarten through grade two, high school students attending the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and all students in special education. Multiple health and safety precautions will be taken, including mask-wearing, social distancing and cleaning classrooms after each use. Students at any grade level also have the option to enroll in the district’s virtual learning program.

What’s next: The administration and board will reevaluate the blended approach at the Sept. 21 board meeting, where they will make the decision to continue with the blended model, bring back more students for in-person instruction or pursue a full reopening.