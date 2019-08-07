Parkesburg Borough Council members said Aug. 5 the Parks and Recreation Committee will look at stormwater management plans and rights of way as they work with Girl Scout Ambassador Shelby Kreger, who is leading an effort to upgrade North Side Park.
Council also said it wants to be sure to leave open space for recreation in the middle of the Rockland Avenue park, and will encourage Kreger and her volunteers to build planned flower and vegetable beds along the park’s periphery. Kreger will submit plans to the borough for review.
Kreger, who is working with youth in the Parkesburg Point organization for her Gold Award project, plans to donate much of the produce to the Octorara Food Cupboard when the garden is in bloom and producing next year.
Community Day
Although council planned to reschedule the rained-out July Community Day fireworks display for another event this year, Councilwoman Sharon Wolf said the Community Day Committee hasn’t come to a decision.
The Parkesburg Lions Club Halloween parade or the October Final Friday are possibilities, she said. Several council members also suggested saving the money and rescheduling the $3,674 display for next year’s Community Day.
Roadwork
On the recommendation of borough Manager Neil Vaughn, council approved engineering agreements for the West Bridge Street construction project, and hired Rebecca Darnell as a part-time administrative assistant.