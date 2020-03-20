Parkesburg Borough Council March 16 approved giving the developers of Parkesburg Shopping Center until June 15 to finish development, financial security and subdivision plans, according to Borough Manager Neil Vaughn.

The developers are working on renovation and landscaping plans as they seek regional and local businesses to fill the center’s vacant retail spaces, according to Vaughn, speaking during a phone interview.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, no citizens attended the meeting, and the borough is operating with limitations until March 30. Borough committee meetings are canceled, and visitors are not permitted in borough offices, which are open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Vaughn said citizens have been cooperative as the borough has handled matters via phone and email. There is a drop-off container in front of the borough buildings for deliveries.

Borough Council’s next meeting, to include a finance and operation report by the Keystone Valley Fire Company, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 6. Vaughn said the borough is required by law to hold only one meeting per month, so if concerns over the coronavirus warrant, the meeting may be canceled and citizens will be notified via the borough website, parkesburg.org.

Also during the meeting, Borough Council approved changing its ordinance governing the Planning Commission in order to meet state standards. The new ordinance will provide for an alternate and change term of service to four years instead of five.

According to a report from John C. Carnes Jr., borough solicitor, the borough met in executive session with Chris Crane, who owns a rental property at 116 S. Church St. The borough and Crane have been in a legal dispute over alleged code violations, but engineers for both parties have met and the matter appears to be moving toward arbitration on May 1.

Also, Borough Council approved a resolution providing for the destruction of old documents according to state regulations, and Carnes is working on documents needed to dedicate portions of Eighth and Sixth avenues and Culvert Street in the Parkesburg Knoll II-B subdivision.