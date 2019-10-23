Although Parkesburg Borough won its case against the landlord of a commercial building during a civil hearing last month, property owner Chris Crane said he plans to file an appeal in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.
The property at 116 S. Church St., which Crane leases to Salon Boninu, is in violation of the borough’s stormwater management, zoning and floodplain ordinances, according to ARRO Consulting Inc. and borough Solicitor John S. Carnes Jr.
Magisterial District Judge Susan Gill agreed with the enforcement action and awarded the borough a $9,000 judgment.
Council members discussed a settlement agreement proposed by Crane in an executive session prior to their Oct. 21 meeting, but officials, who apparently did not accept Crane’s proposal, offered no comment.
Crane, however, says neither he nor the borough got what they requested. He said he felt he had an understanding with the borough to pave a section of the parking lot last spring, but borough officials “kept changing their minds and adding conditions.”
Crane said he hoped the borough would allow him to follow through with original plans without spending $36,000 for a redevelopment plan.
In other action, Carnes recently notified 24 residents with large delinquent trash bills the borough will file municipal liens unless they pay or enter into a payment arrangement. The borough has so far collected $14,168 in past due bills.
Council also approved Thomas Mellema’s proposed plans to place a 30-foot flagpole — with surrounding plantings and lighting — in Minch Park. Mellema’s Eagle Scout project will cost approximately $1,400. Troop 135 will accept donations for the project.