Parkesburg police officers routinely assist the Keystone Valley Fire Department’s ambulance crew in responding to calls, but due to concerns about COVID-19, that practice is being halted, police Chief Brian Sheller told Borough Council on March 2.
Sheller said he wants to avoid having to quarantine the police department if officers come in contact with the coronavirus, so as a precaution, police officers will not be available for sick person ambulance calls. Sheller said he and Borough Manager Neil Vaughn are also following Chester County health alerts to be able to muster an emergency response to a local outbreak if needed.
The ambulance company itself is in a precarious financial situation, Councilman Josh Mellinger reported. Mellinger said the ambulance company, struggling with high overhead costs, ended 2019 $445,000 in debt.
Mellinger said the ambulance company has been “hemorrhaging money” but also needs more volunteers and to hire additional emergency medical technicians. Mellinger said Keystone Valley considered allowing its ambulance company to merge with Tower Health, but decided an arrangement wouldn’t be financially beneficial.
“If there is a $445,000 cash drain, something is amiss,” said Mayor John P. Hagan II. “We need to see documents before we can talk about a solution.”
Parkesburg Borough dedicates 1.1 mills in taxes each year to the fire department, and Hagan said it is a “priceless service.” Keystone Valley also provides fire and ambulance coverage to West Sadsbury and Highland townships in Chester County.
Hagan said Borough Council could consider attracting EMTs by offering borough benefits, but “first we have to find out where the dollars went and why. We have the right to say we would like to see their books,” Hagan said.
Council also interviewed three candidates to fill two vacancies on the township Planning Commission. Council said they would like to tap all three — giving the commission two members and one alternate — but must first change ordinances to allow for alternates on borough commissions.
Council also approved allowing T.J. Maxx, which is opening at the Sadsbury Commons Shopping Center, to hold a hiring event at borough hall March 22-24 in exchange for a donation to the Octorara Food Cupboard.