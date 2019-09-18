Parkesburg Borough Council Sept. 16 voted to relieve pressure on the borough’s general fund budget by taking out a $1.2 million line of credit through M&T Bank.
The line of credit will be used for expenses relating to the West Bridge Street bridge construction project until the borough receives project reimbursement from PennDOT.
Borough officials said easements, construction agreements and reimbursement approvals are in the works, and construction is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2020. However, $600,000 has already been spent from the general fund in the planning phase toward reconstruction of the 1903 bridge.
Councilman Mark Agen said the added drain on the general fund budget has been “very frustrating.” Borough attorney John S. Carnes Jr. and attorney Douglas Rauch, who helped the borough secure the line of credit, said the line of credit will take the pressure off the general fund.
“It’s a brilliant idea,” said Mayor John P. Hagan II. “Let’s plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
Council enacted an ordinance approving the line of credit by a 6-1 vote, with Rhett Lipscomb saying she needed more time to consider the move and casting the no vote. The interest rate on the line of credit may vary from 2.5 to 4.25%.
The bridge over Amtrak and Norfolk Southern lines was last rehabilitated in 1954, but had to be closed for safety reasons in 1992.
Police contract: In other business, council President Charles Persch said the borough has been working toward a new contract with its police department. He termed negotiations “cordial.” Council also made budgeted contributions to employee pension plans and approved an actuarial study of the police pension.
Dog waste: Council also said there is a new dog waste station at Minch Park. Anyone caught not cleaning up after their pets will be subject to a $350 fine.
Water work: Pennsylvania American Water Company plans to install tanks and upgrades at the reservoir on Hamilton Avenue.