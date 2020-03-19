Board meeting, March 17.

What happened: The board adopted an ordinance that ends its restriction on the number of carriage houses and horse barns allowed on township property while increasing maximum lot coverage by 5-10%.

Who it impacts: The change relaxes rules for horse owners and especially provides relief to the Plain sect community who rely on horses for transportation.

Details: This measure amends the text of the township’s current zoning ordinance, deleting a subsection that limits landowners to one carriage house or horse barn per lot. Property owners with a lot of 3 acres or less can cover 25% of its total area with impervious surface, up from 20%, while owners with a lot over 3 acres can cover 20% of its total area, up from 10%. An impervious surface is defined as any man-made, artificial structure built with a water-resistant material, such as sidewalks, driveways, basketball courts, patios and rooftops.

What’s next: This ordinance will be effective immediately.

In other news: The board renewed its $14,196 contract with Signal 88 Security for 2020. Officers are assigned to patrol Paradise Community Park twice a day, seven days a week.