All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers statewide will close indefinitely Tuesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday.

All stores will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, according to a news release. Sales on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website will stop at 5 p.m. Monday.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

Stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery will remain open Monday during their normal business hours and open normally on Tuesday. Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed, according to the release.

Orders placed online for delivery to non-store addresses will continue to be processed and delivered, but processing and delivery will be delayed "due to unusually high order volume," according to the release.