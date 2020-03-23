Editor's Note: This story has been updated as of 3:34 p.m. Monday.

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered that schools remain closed until early April and issued a stay-at-home order for the seven counties that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

During a mid-day briefing, Wolf said all schools will remain closed until at least April 6. He said his stay-at-home order, which will take effect at 8 p.m. and last two weeks, applies to Philadelphia and its suburbs, as well as to Monroe and Allegheny Counties.

“Don’t leave your home unless someone’s life depends on your leaving,” Wolf said. “Because ultimately, someone’s life does depend on you staying home. This virus is sneaky. You get it before you know you have it.”

A news release from the governor's office indicates the closure order could be extended beyond April 6 if necessary.

The governor’s directive took the fight against the coronavirus to a new level in Pennsylvania. It requires residents to remain inside except for essential trips such as buying food or seeking medical help. Wolf did not elaborate on what enforcement, if any, his administration plans to ensure people are following the order.

The stay-at-home order will apply to Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in the southeast, Monroe County in the northeast, and Allegheny County in Western Pennsylvania, the governor said. He said he does not yet believe the order needs to be extended to all 67 counties.

“We want to take a measured approach to this epidemic — we don’t want to do less than we need to do, but we also don’t want to do more,” he said. “I think in targeting the counties we’ve targeted, we are taking that measured approach and focusing on the areas that really need it. If we are successful in this, then we won’t have to spread this to the rest of the state.”

On Monday, health officials reported 165 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 644 confirmed cases in 34 counties. Six people have died.

Wolf’s order comes a day after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a similar order for the city’s 1.6 million residents.

In Philadelphia, all public and private gatherings of any number of people that occur outside a single household are banned, except for limited exceptions outlined in Kenney’s order. The work of designated “essential businesses” and “essential personnel” continues as before.

People in the city can leave homes to care for family members, friends, or pets in another household, to deliver essential goods, and to report to a job that’s related to an essential business.

