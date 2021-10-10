Give credit where credit is due.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission gets rapped quite a bit by some sections of the hunting public – especially when it comes to deer hunting.

On this page, I have also criticized certain activities by the agency from time to time.

Criticism is fair. And it’s certainly expected by a public agency.

But when the agency does something positive, it’s also fair to credit them for doing so.

The acquisition by the Game Commission of nearly 400 acres of the J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation in northern Lancaster County is exceptional news for hunters in this area.

It’s no secret we live in a part of the state where open land is shrinking.

Hunting access to the remaining open land that’s privately held is shrinking even faster.

The cost of land around here is sky high, making it harder and harder for the average person to have their own hunting property.

The Game Commission two weeks ago announced it had completed a deal to add 397 acres of Camp Mack land to its cache of state game lands across northern Lancaster County.

The acreage, west of Route 501 and north of Route 322, will connect State Game Lands 46 to State Game Lands 156, providing hunters with an unbroken swath of huntable ground totaling nearly 12,000 acres.

Think about that for a second.

Here in the rapidly developing Lancaster County – extending a bit into Lebanon County – there are 12,000 contiguous acres open to public hunting.

That’s rare.

And it’s special.

And it’s all thanks to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

True, the Game Commission has had help through the years putting together the land that makes up SGL 156 and 46.

Most recently, Natural Lands and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources chipped in money to help secure the Camp Mack land and to broker the deal with the Boy Scouts’ Pennsylvania Dutch Council.

But those entities pitched in because they knew the Game Commission also would contribute money and ultimately would take on the never-ending burden of owning and maintaining the land.

Owning land for public use is a responsibility that costs money.

Point being, without the Game Commission, this deal probably doesn’t go through.

At a time when Pennsylvania’s population is growing, its huntable land is being paved over or increasing in cost, the Game Commission continues to acquire ground to make sure there always will be places to hunt.

Even in Lancaster County.

And so if I’m going to be critical of activities and decisions by the Game Commission at times, then I’m going to do my part now to pat them on the back for making sure hunting always will have a place in this state – including Lancaster County.

Well done.