School board meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner announced the district’s new official Facebook page, branded as Octorara Area School District. The page is administered by Orner and Jill Hardy, who serves as board secretary and assistant to the superintendent.
Quotable: “Even though this is rural America, people want their information electronically,” Orner said.
Background: A separate Facebook page called Octorara Parents and Faculty, with over 900 followers, had no official connection with the district, though it was administered by board member Brian Norris and teacher Joe Lynch.
Why it matters: The purpose of the site is to send out information on school happenings and improve public relations, Orner said. Unlike Norris’ Facebook page, the district has turned off chat and messaging functions to keep the content more on an information level rather than a community page.
Other happenings: The board approved designating teacher Beth Peticca as an elementary teacher on assignment to serve as outreach to parents and promote the selection of Octorara over charter schools. She will be working with the leadership team of Octorara Virtual Academy, which the board hopes will challenge cyber schools. Last year the Virtual Academy served 90 students, with more expected this year.
Quotable: “We know we’re a school of choice, we just have to do a better job of communicating that,” Orner said.