School board meeting, Feb. 18.
What happened: District Business Manager Jeff Curtis presented a revised draft budget for the 2020-21 school year. Income at this point is expected to be around $56.5 million, with expenses over $57.9 million.
Background: The first draft of the budget was presented at the December board meeting. Since then, proposed state funding to the district has increased by about $95,000 for the next school year.
Why it’s important: The latest version of the budget still shows a deficit of $1.44 million. But the expected deficit is actually under $1 million when a $500,000 budget contingency is factored in. Any gap between income and revenue will be made up from the district’s fund balance.
The cost: The draft budget was developed using the maximum 3.2% tax increase allowed by the state. The board has until June to adopt a final budget.
What happens next: The board will continue working to reduce the deficit, while minimizing the tax increase needed to support the budget.