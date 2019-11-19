School board meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The school board appointed Michael Brooks as the new principal of the Octorara Junior-Senior High School and set his annual salary at $120,000, prorated.
Background: Scott Rohrer, who had been high school principal for 13 years, resigned unexpectedly in August, just before the start of the school year. Rohrer left to take a position as middle school principal in the Oley Valley School District in Berks County. He was replaced on an interim basis by John Propper.
Why it’s important: Brooks is principal of Riverside High School in Ellwood City. Previously, he was assistant principal at Shaler Area High School and Shaler Area Intermediate School in Pittsburgh, and he was a teacher in the Woodland Hills School District. Brooks was chosen from a field of 16 applicants.
Quotable: “I am certain his diverse experience in school communities implementing continuous improvement plans will accentuate Octorara’s vision of maximizing opportunities for success,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.
What happens next: Brooks will start as principal on Jan. 2. He plans to visit Octorara Junior-Senior High School in November and December.
Other happenings: The board approved contracting with Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct an enrollment study at a cost of $16,000. The last enrollment study was done more than 10 years ago. The study will help predict how many students to expect in future years, and that will help the district plan for future needs. Currently, class size in the district varies widely, with 148 children in the kindergarten class, while the senior class at the high school has 205 students.