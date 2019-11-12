School board meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: Board Vice President Brian Norris reported on significant damage to the roof of Octorara Elementary School. Wind damaged the school during the Oct. 31 storm that spawned a tornado in the area.
Why it’s important: In addition to the roof damage over the office area at the school, the district lost two computers and a copier. Carpeting may also need to be replaced. Classrooms were not affected, and school went on as usual.
Quotable: “The staff did a good job of securing the roof area,” Norris said.
The cost: The damage totals about $56,000, which will be covered by insurance except for a $2,500 deductible.
What happens next: Repair work coordinated by the insurance company is going on now, with completion expected by the end of the week.
Other happenings: Norris was honored by a representative of Pennsylvania School Boards Association for 16 years of service as an Octorara school board member.