School board meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: The board introduced and thanked about 30 high school seniors taking part in this year’s Octorara Heroes Program.
Why it’s important: Seniors who apply to take part in the program act as role models and mentors to fourth-graders. The district has sponsored the program for 22 years. As part of the program, participating seniors must sign a pledge to remain drug- and alcohol-free.
Quotable: “To have students who are willing to sign pledges and set an example is a great thing,” board President Lisa Bowman said.
Physics activities: Also meeting the board were five of the high school students who are members of the Physics Fight Club. This is the fourth year for the club that has produced members for three national championship physics teams and sent representatives to three years of international competition with the International Young Physicists team competitions. This year, the district is working with Phoenixville and Great Valley high schools to field a six-person team.
