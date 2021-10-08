When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting Oct. 4, in person and streamed on YouTube.

What happened: About 50 people attended the meeting held in the performing arts center. Nine spoke on nonagenda topics including the mask mandate, a possible child vaccine mandate and critical race theory. As they see it, the government overreach evidenced by the mask mandate convinces them a vaccine mandate for children looms, and they object to it as they object to masks. On critical race theory, one parent said it has been “snuck in” to the district’s curriculum through social emotional learning initiatives. In a followup email with Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey, this comment referred to information Hans Herr Elementary Principal Jeffrey Smecker sent to parents about a new SEL program offered through the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, CASEL. Godfrey said the comment that critical race theory has become embedded in SEL misunderstands the learning program.

Quotable: “Meeting the social and emotional needs of all students has been identified as one of the district’s greatest needs in all buildings,” Godfrey said.

Public comment: Only one person, Tamara Weaver, addressed at length the divisiveness among opposing sides. Weaver attended the Sept. 7 board meeting when hundreds attended, many of whom spoke passionately. She said she observed angry, brilliant, creative and caring people. “You know what I didn’t see? A solution. There’s a lot of power in this room, so much energy that we’re not using correctly,” and she invited attendees to contact her to work on a plan for all students.

Other actions: Community members will see a whole new look on the district website early next year when it moves to a new web platform. The board approved a five-year contract with Finalsite at a cost of $5,000 for initial setup, $3,940 for the first year and $6,900 for four years.

Background: Communications Director Anne Harnish and Technology Director William Griscom will work with Finalsite to streamline content and to make online navigation user and mobile friendly. Seventy percent of visitors to l-spioneers.org are on a mobile device, Griscom said before the meeting.

Also: The board approved an agreement with Owl Hill Learning Centers and Child Care Services for preschool instruction to deliver the state’s Pre-K Counts Program. Also, the board renewed for three years J.K. Mechanical’s sponsorship of Pioneer Stadium.

— Donna Walker, For LNP | LancasterOnline