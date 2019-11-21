Board meeting, Nov. 19.
What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
Overview: Under its balanced budget proposal, the township predicts $1.45 million in expenses, down 3.49% from the current year. Projected revenues of $1.45 million are also down 3.49% from 2019. A key highlight is a $142,000 grant the township received from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to reduce costs related to the township’s efforts to comply with state-mandated stormwater measures. Board Chairman Dennis Groff said the township will retrofit a basin on North Kinzer Road.
Roadwork: The board has one road project planned for 2020. An allocation of $16,000 will fund the lengthening of pipes beneath Girvin Road. The project is slated for completion by next fall, Groff said.
Emergency services: Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000 next year, up 25% from the current year. Gordonville EMS will receive a one-time $30,000 donation to help fund the purchase of two ambulances and one sport utility vehicle. Police coverage is provided by state police at no cost to the township.
Other public services: The township will reserve $85,000 for Paradise Park, $15,903 for Paradise Community Building and $13,000 for the Pequea Valley Library.
Revenues: The township will collect roughly $475,000 in real estate tax revenue. The tax rate is set at 1.10 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $110 in municipal taxes yearly. The township will also accrue about $560,000 in earned income tax revenue.
What’s next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 17. Prior to its adoption, the proposed budget will be available for review at the municipal building.