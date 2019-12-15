Supervisors meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: The board adopted a $3.47 million budget for 2020 with no tax increase. Total spending is up 4.7% from the current year.
Tax rate: East Earl Township’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.7 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $170 in local taxes yearly. No changes have been made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 12.
Major projects: The board has three road projects planned for 2020 at a collective cost of $215,000. The township will spend $135,000 to overlay Toddy Drive, $50,000 to chip and seal Precast and Weaverland roads, and $30,000 to line paint 300,000 feet of township roads.
Public services: The East Earl Police Department will be allocated $978,736 next year, down 3.07% from 2019. Additionally, the township reserved $29,952 for Garden Spot Fire Rescue, $18,048 for Weaverland Valley Fire Department, $6,500 for the Eastern Lancaster County Library, $5,000 for the Lancaster County Conservancy, $1,200 for CrossNet Ministries, $1,000 for Terre Hill Park, $1,000 for the Welsh Mountain Community Center, $500 for Brubaker Park, $500 for New Holland Park, $500 for the New Holland Historical Society, and $200 for the United Veterans Council.