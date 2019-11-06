Council meeting, Nov. 5
What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with the first real estate tax increase in seven years.
What it means: The 2020 tax rate of 3.25 mills is an 18% increase from 2.75 mills this year. A median property assessed at $200,000 will pay a tax bill of $650 in 2020.
Quotable: “We were fortunate to have the tax millage rate hold steady for seven years. Unfortunately, we couldn’t postpone an increase any longer and still meet expenses which we’re legally required to do,” said Dick Fulcher, borough manager.
The spending plan: The proposed budget calls for a total of $8.0 million in expenses. This is a 1.25% increase from the 2019 budget of $7.9 million. Police protection will cost $2,459,864, an increase of 12 percent from 2019. Costs include replacing two police vehicles plus purchase for the department’s first Breathalyzer. A replacement borough dump truck with plow and cinder spreader is in the budget for a cost of $150,000. Annual donations to community organizations include $36,900 for Garden Spot Fire Rescue workers compensation; $16,000 to Eastern Lancaster County Library; and $500 to United Veterans Council for Memorial Day activities.
Street improvement projects: Three street overlay projects are planned as follows: Mentzer Avenue north to East Conestoga Street, $34,748; East Cedar Street from North Kinzer Avenue west to the dead end, $28,377; and South Kinzer Avenue from Main Street south to the railroad tracks $28,119.
What's next: The preliminary 2020 budget is available for public review at the borough office weekdays. It is scheduled for final adoption at council’s recessed meeting on Dec. 3.