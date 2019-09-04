Council meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Council approved the purchase of property next to the borough hall at 426 E. Main St. for $198,500.
Details: The property was appraised for $207,000. The 12,000-square foot property is a wood-frame, two-story single-family home with garage. Funding will come from water reserve funds.
Quotable: “The borough has not determined the future use for the property and has no immediate plans. We may rent it out. But the opportunity to purchase was there and we acted on it for future needs,” said Don Herrington, council president.
Other business: New Holland Borough Authority was given approval to proceed with the replacement of the main wastewater collection line for the Brubaker Avenue East project. The contract was awarded to Gerald L. Martin and Sons Excavating, New Holland, at a cost of $419,489 which will be paid from wastewater reserve funds.