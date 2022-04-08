When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Borough Council received a letter of thanks from Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams to council and Chief Bill Leighty for allowing Detective Troy Deshong to serve with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. The borough also budgeted $5,743 for the drug task force this year, and it has supported it every year using the county’s formula. Deshong served on the drug task force periodically for eight years until recently; he’s still with New Holland Police Department.

Kudos from the DA: Adams praised Deshong for his leadership and professionalism as an investigator and “the overall commitment of the New Holland Borough and its Police Department in fighting the war on drugs in the borough and through the Lancaster County Community.”

Quotable: “Detective Deshong serving with the Drug Task Force had a great impact on our police department and safety for our community and county,” Mayor Tim Bender said.

Also: Leighty introduced five officers to council who officially joined the new Holland Police Department on Veterans Day last year. The officers are Andrew Cruz, Wyomissing; Kyle Hackney, Ephrata; Derek Kanuck, York; Lori King, East Earl; Shannon McCormick, Lancaster. Leighty expressed pride in having these officers as part of the police department.

Grant filing: Council adopted a resolution for the borough to apply for a Greenways, Trails and Recreational Program grant of $40,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used towards the community butterfly garden.

Stormwater improvement project: Engineer Darrell Becker, ARRO Consulting, Lititz, presented and council approved, an additional modification for the Conestoga Street stormwater project to add an additional inlet drain in the rear yard of 536 W. Conestoga St. and remove the existing 30-inch CMP pipe at the rear yard inlet which runs into a manhole and replace with a new 36-inch smooth-bore, heavy-duty plastic pipe at no cost to the owners. Borough Manager Dick Fulcher estimated the change would add approximately $9,000 to the project.

Donation: Council approved giving the $5,000 budgeted amount to the United Veterans Council to support community Memorial Day activities.

Street closings: Monday, Sept. 5, East Jackson Street between South Kinzer Avenue east to Park Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., for the Summer Arts Fiddler’s Picnic.

— Carole Deck, For LNP | LancasterOnline