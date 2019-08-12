Council meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: Darrell Fisher, EMS chief of New Holland Ambulance Association, highlighted activity from July 1, 2018, to July 1 of this year.
Responsive service: The association responded to 1,737 emergency 911 calls and provided care to 1,910 patients. Fisher said 21% of calls resulted in an ambulance on the road in less than 40 seconds from initial pager alert. Average time is 96 seconds.
Background: An operations agreement between New Holland and Leola ambulance associations, effective Feb. 1, added 490 additional calls covered from the Leola station. Over 1,000 community CPR classes were held by 12 volunteer instructors. The association has 98 active volunteers who Fisher said deserve a lot of credit.
Merger approved: Leola and New Holland ambulance groups will officially become New Holland Ambulance Association on Sept. 2. Station 1 will be at 101 E. Franklin Street, New Holland; station 2 will be 143 W. Main Street, Leola.
Quotable: “Operating together since February has already resulted in Leola seeing a boost to their response time and reduction in cost. Both of us will be much stronger as one association,” Fisher said.
No video gambling: Council adopted a resolution prohibiting video gaming terminals in the borough. The resolution will be delivered to the state Gaming Control Board by the end of the month.