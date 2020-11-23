Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also announced a prohibition on alcohol sales at restaurants and bars from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

“We cannot let our health care systems crack under the strain of COVID-19,” Wolf said.

The enforcement measures include citations and fines.

New modeling projects 20,000 COVID a day in Pennsylvania next month.

All but four counties – Cameron, Pike, Sullivan and Wayne – have substantial community spread. Following two weeks of substantial spread or a percent positivity above 10%, the guidance is for schools to return to remote learning.

Lancaster County hit this trigger three weeks ago.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has been monitoring community transmission since July, categorizing the viral spread by county as either low, moderate or substantial with each level having a recommended instructional model from full in-person learning to a blended and remote.

Levine said school districts will now have to sign an attestation that they are adhering to state guidelines, which include universal masking and social distancing, among others. Districts that fail to do so or that do not comply with the public health guidance could lose local control.

Levine’s new orders also include a stay-at-home advisory, but she stressed that the directive is “not a shutdown order.”

