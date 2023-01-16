State Rep. Joanna McClinton has a difficult time imagining how Martin Luther King Jr. would have responded to all the injustices the world still faces.

“No doubt King would have stood tall, organized the community, and demanded justice,” said McClinton, who is also an ordained minister.

She believes that no matter how King’s life is celebrated today, the most important thing is to acknowledge the impact the civil rights activist had on this country and the world.

“It is difficult not to be in awe of what Dr. King said and did. The richness of his words and the timelessness of what made his speeches so great, are still relevant to the challenges that we are facing today,” McClinton said.

The Democratic House majority leader who represents parts of Delaware and Philadelphia, McClinton delivered the keynote address Sunday at the NAACP Lancaster’s 43rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration service on the night before the civil rights icon’s namesake holiday.

The event, held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster city, also featured songs, music, prayers, and spoken word performance. The Rev. Timothy Mentzer, senior pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and NAACP Lancaster Branch President Blanding Watson spoke during the program, which included the salutations from local pastors and community leaders.

This year’s theme, “The unarmed truth,” was inspired by the words King spoke during his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech on Dec. 10, 1964, in Oslo, Norway.

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality,” King said during his speech. “This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”

During her message, McClinton spoke about how King’s legacy lives on not only through his words but also in his fight for justice.

“When one thinks of the arc of civil rights in our nation’s history, it is impossible not to think of Dr. King. He is forever a part of the fabric of this nation and will always be a part of the history that changed this country forever and for the better. He was a man who was enlightened and inspired by God, to try and fix the inequities in America and who led us to a better tomorrow,” McClinton said.

The strategies that King used in his fight for justice are still as relevant today and still being used to make change, McClinton said.

“He gave us a master class on how to fight for justice and what not to accept.

“He rallied his fellow men and women to take up the mantel of peaceful resistance and fight, while at the same time forcing this country to look inward and address what makes us all Americans and what ‘liberty and justice for all’ really means,” she said.

McClinton called on her audience to trust in their ability to bring about structural and social change.

“To do this we have to keep in mind that the fight for justice and equality is not over, and that the fight may be never ending. Racism, equality, education, health care, reproductive rights, immigration, fair housing, voting rights, a livable wage, and LGBTQ+ rights are still among the social battles that we fight for today, as we did during the Civil Rights Movement,” McClinton said.

In 1963, King delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech in which he called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.

“Sixty years later, in 2023, that speech is still as relevant. He knew, as we know today that equality, freedom from discrimination, fair access to social, educational, political, economic, opportunities, and the same rights and liberties regardless of race, origin, and socioeconomic status are important to everyone.

“The fight for justice King was in, is ours today. The fight is still going on and we need to recognize it’s not over. We are not finished fighting. We cannot get tired of saying those truths whether folks want to hear the truth or not,” McClinton said.

Watson agrees. “There is still a lot of work to do in our communities in terms of economic justice. We need to continue to advocate for reforms we need to fight for resources so we can have a better future for our children and our community as a whole,” Watson said.

The NAACP Lancaster Branch shares the national organization’s vision to ensure a society where all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. Its strategy for the 21st century focuses on economic sustainability; free, high-quality public education for all; health equality including high-quality health care; the equitable dispensation of justice; protected voting rights and fair representation for all; and expanded youth and youth adult engagement with all aforementioned issues.