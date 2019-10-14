Motorists driving North Lime Street/State Route 222 North will be detoured between east Chestnut and Walnut streets starting Tuesday for a week while workers fill in a recently-discovered void under an old railroad bridge.

Traffic will be detoured east to Broad Street then north to Walnut and back to Lime.

The city is advising local traffic and residents familiar with the city to seek alternate routes because Lime is a major northbound route for trucks and cut-through traffic. Slow traffic and backlogs are expected.

Workers recently found a void which was thought to be a sinkhole. Instead, it turned out to be space below an old railroad bridge that was paved over long ago.

Because it's a state road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is in charge of the work. Crews will pump concrete into the void under the bridge to fill it. Work is expected to fishing Oct. 21.

Residents and businesses on Lime between Chestnut and Walnut will be allowed access.