Council meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: Council President Lenny Heisey apologized to members of the Mountville Fire Company on behalf of council for what he called a rift between council and the fire company over a funding request. Council has not yet decided on the line item for fire protection in the borough’s 2020 budget to be adopted by the end of the year. The basic issue, Heisey said, is the amount of fire company self-funding versus borough funding.
Background: Last month, council members responded negatively to the fire company’s request for the borough to raise its funding from the current $40,000 to $60,000 in next year’s budget.
Fire company presentation: During the Oct. 14 meeting, President Paul Rossi, Chief Dean Gantz, Jr. and Deputy Chief Andy Kalbach spoke of the all-volunteer fire company’s dedication and need for additional borough support. Efforts to solicit donations have fallen short.
Quotable: “It’s not possible to do more — we can’t get any more (funds),” Rossi said. Kalbach added, “How many organizations do you know of where people give their lives for free?”
Council comments: Councilman Michael Trimble said fire company fundraising is required, while Councilman Harry Morgan said a fire tax is not feasible. But Councilman Richard Spiegel said the borough must change its perspective in filling the funding gap “to help them protect our lives and property.”
What’s next: Council will consider the fire company’s increased funding request in its 2020 borough budget, to be voted on at the Nov. 11 meeting.
Meeting canceled: The Oct. 28 council meeting is canceled.